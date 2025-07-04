Red Star Macalline Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ).

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within various board committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic decision-making and operational oversight, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership dynamics within the organization.

More about Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd is a sino-foreign joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the home furnishing industry, focusing on providing a range of products and services related to home decoration and furniture retail.

Average Trading Volume: 8,005,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.31B

For a thorough assessment of 1528 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue