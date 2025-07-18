Red Mountain Mining Ltd Facilitates Secondary Trading with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Red Mountain Mining Ltd ( (AU:RMX) ).

Red Mountain Mining Ltd has issued 6,614,841 fully paid ordinary shares through the conversion of convertible notes without disclosure to investors, as permitted under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001. This move allows the company to facilitate the secondary trading of these shares, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor engagement.

More about Red Mountain Mining Ltd

Red Mountain Mining Ltd is an Australia and Canada-based company specializing in the exploration of gold and battery metals.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 5,837,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.87M

