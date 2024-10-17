Red Metal Resources Expands Hydrogen Exploration Plans

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (TSE:RMES) has released an update.

Red Metal Resources Ltd. is gearing up for a hydrogen exploration program in Quebec, leveraging both innovative and traditional techniques to capitalize on recent hydrogen discoveries by Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Additionally, the company has engaged a marketing firm to boost its presence in the European market, aiming to expand its clean energy portfolio.

