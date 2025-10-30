Red Metal Limited Advances Rare Earth and Gold Projects with Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Red Metal Limited ( (AU:RDM) ) is now available.

Red Metal Limited’s September 2025 quarterly report highlights significant progress in its Sybella rare earth elements project in Queensland, with advanced metallurgical studies and drilling preparations underway. The company is also advancing its gold and copper projects in Western Australia, supported by government co-funding, and has raised substantial capital through successful drilling applications and option exercises, positioning itself for future growth.

More about Red Metal Limited

Red Metal Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements, gold, and copper projects. The company is actively engaged in projects across Queensland and Western Australia, with a market focus on leveraging innovative technologies for cost-effective mineral extraction.

Average Trading Volume: 529,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$51.24M

