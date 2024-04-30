Red Metal Advances New Rare Earth Discovery

Red Metal Limited (AU:RDM) has released an update.

Red Metal Limited has reported substantial progress in their Sybella Project in Queensland, revealing a new rare earth elements discovery with potential for low-cost processing. The company is conducting Phase 2 metallurgical tests and is preparing for a significant 10,000-metre drilling program set to commence in early May. Additionally, Red Metal has obtained drilling grants for their Gidyea and Lawn Hill projects and is advancing an early-stage mining study for their Maronan Metals investment.

