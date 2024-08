Red Light Holland (TSE:TRIP) has released an update.

Red Light Holland’s subsidiary, Happy Caps, has received a significant reorder from Costco Canada for its ‘Mega Block’ mushroom home grow kits, indicating a 33.33% increase in demand. The reorder highlights the growing consumer interest in sustainable home cultivation, with further anticipated orders reflecting Costco Canada’s confidence in the product.

