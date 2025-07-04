Record plc Announces Managerial Share Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Record plc ( (GB:REC) ).

Record plc announced a transaction involving the disposal of interests by Shaesta Wahedally, the Head of Client Onboarding, who sold 85,000 ordinary shares at £0.65 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is part of the company’s compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting transparency in managerial dealings and potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions.

Spark’s Take on GB:REC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REC is a Outperform.

Record plc’s strong financial health, characterized by high profitability and robust cash flows, forms the core of its positive stock outlook. Technical indicators show stable upward momentum, while fair valuation and high dividend yield enhance its investment appeal. Recent positive corporate events further reinforce the company’s growth potential.

More about Record plc

Record plc is a leading specialist in currency and asset management, catering primarily to institutional clients.

Average Trading Volume: 295,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £127.1M

