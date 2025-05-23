Reco International Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Revenue Trends

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Reco International ( (TSE:RGI) ) is now available.

Reco International Group Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company experienced a 21% decrease in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year, while six-month revenue saw a 50% increase. Operating expenses rose by 6% for the quarter and 51% for the six months, leading to a net loss of $288,192 for the quarter. These results highlight challenges in managing costs despite revenue growth over the six-month period, impacting the company’s financial performance.

More about Reco International

Reco International Group Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Canada, operates in the commercial contracting and renovation industry in British Columbia. The company offers a wide range of services including project management, interior design, general contracting, and procurement, catering to sectors such as retail, supermarkets, commercial, institutional, food services, schools, hospitals, and government services.

Average Trading Volume: 159,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$744.5K

For an in-depth examination of RGI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.