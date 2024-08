Reckon Limited (AU:RKN) has released an update.

RECKON LIMITED has announced a new dividend for its shareholders, with a distribution amount set at AUD 0.025 per ordinary fully paid share. The key dates for investors include the Ex Date on August 15, 2024, and the Record Date on August 16, 2024, with payments to be disbursed on September 2, 2024.

