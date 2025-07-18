Reckitt to Divest Essential Home Business in Strategic Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has announced an agreement to divest its Essential Home business to Advent International for up to $4.8 billion, retaining a 30% equity stake. This move is part of Reckitt’s strategy to focus on high-growth, high-margin Powerbrands, and is expected to unlock significant value for the company. The transaction, which includes a special dividend and share consolidation, is anticipated to complete by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RKT) stock is a Buy with a £6000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reckitt stock, see the GB:RKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s strong cash flow and positive earnings call sentiment are significant strengths, complemented by strategic corporate events. While valuation and technical indicators suggest some caution, the company’s robust financial management and shareholder returns offer a balanced outlook.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt is a prominent company in the consumer health and hygiene industry, known for its well-loved brands such as Dettol, Durex, Finish, and Lysol. The company is committed to creating innovative, science-backed solutions to support healthier lives and a cleaner world.

Average Trading Volume: 1,502,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £33.96B

