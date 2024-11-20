Reckitt Benckiser’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 146,000 of its ordinary shares, at prices ranging from 4,752 to 4,818 pence per share, to be held in treasury. This move aligns with the authority granted at their Annual General Meeting, reflecting a strategic effort to manage their capital structure. The total number of voting rights post-transaction stands at 688,539,504, which could influence shareholder interest and engagement.

