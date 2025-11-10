Reckitt Benckiser Executes Share Buyback to Hold in Treasury

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Reckitt ( (GB:RKT) ) just unveiled an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 59,970 of its ordinary shares from BNP Paribas SA, as authorized by shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 58,041,521. This transaction affects the total number of voting rights in the company, which will now be 674,047,818, a figure shareholders can use to assess their interest in the company under FCA regulations.

Spark’s Take on GB:RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and solid financial health, despite some challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns. The technical analysis supports a positive outlook, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on health, hygiene, and nutrition products. The company is known for its wide range of household and personal care products and holds a significant position in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,557,081

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.5B

