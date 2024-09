Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 152,700 of its ordinary shares, a move following shareholder authorization from their Annual General Meeting. The shares, bought from J.P. Morgan Securities, ranged in price from 4,566.00 to 4,636.00 pence and will be held in treasury, with the company retaining 693,655,229 shares in issue for voting rights.

For further insights into GB:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.