Reckitt Benckiser Executes Share Buyback Plan

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has announced the buyback of 131,744 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 4,534.00 to 4,569.00 pence per share, with the transaction conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co International plc. The repurchased shares will be kept in treasury, consequently adjusting the total number of voting rights in the company to 704,889,007. This move follows the authorization given by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting earlier last year.

