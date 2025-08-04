Reckitt Benckiser Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Reckitt ( (GB:RKT) ) is now available.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has repurchased 79,000 of its ordinary shares from RBC Europe Limited, as part of a shareholder-authorized buyback program. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, impacting the company’s total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RKT) stock is a Buy with a £5500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reckitt stock, see the GB:RKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate actions. However, high valuation and technical overbought conditions pose risks. The company’s strategic initiatives and strong earnings call support a favorable outlook.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing on health, hygiene, and home products. The company is known for its wide range of products including disinfectants, over-the-counter medications, and household cleaning supplies, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,495,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £37.83B

