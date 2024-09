Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 149,511 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 4,513.45 pence per share. These shares, bought from J.P. Morgan Securities plc, will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights stands at 694,575,149.

