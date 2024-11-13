Recharge Metals Ensures Compliance Amid Recent Disclosure Oversight

Recharge Metals Limited (AU:REC) has released an update.

Recharge Metals Limited has rectified a delay in lodging essential disclosure documents with the ASX following a series of strategic changes, including a director’s resignation and appointment. The company attributes the oversight to the busy period of managing multiple statutory and listing obligations, and assures stakeholders that it remains committed to meeting all compliance requirements. The firm views the incident as isolated and maintains confidence in its governance and compliance processes.

