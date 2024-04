Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the issue of 250,000 new fully paid ordinary shares to a consultant as compensation for services over the past year. These shares are set to be quoted on the ASX under the code RCE, marking a strategic move by the company to manage its cash flow while rewarding external expertise.

