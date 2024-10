Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced a new selective buy-back of their performance shares, under the ASX Security code RCEAH. The announcement dated 8/10/2024, signifies the company’s strategic move to repurchase its shares from the market. This could indicate a focus on enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:RCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.