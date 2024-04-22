Recce Pharmaceuticals Advances Clinical Trials

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has reported promising developments in their Phase I/II clinical trials for a diabetic foot infection treatment, including positive efficacy data and an Independent Safety Committee’s approval for trial expansion. Financially, the company secured an $11.18 million non-dilutive cash advance to fortify its R&D efforts, buoyed by a solid end-of-quarter cash balance of $8.52 million. Strategic partnerships, both domestic and in South-East Asia, underscore the company’s commitment to accelerating its clinical programs.

