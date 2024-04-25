REACT Group Announces Robust Half-Year Growth

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

REACT Group plc, a leading cleaning and decontamination company, has reported a strong first half with a 14% revenue increase to £10.6m and a significant 38% rise in adjusted EBITDA to £1.3m. The company attributes this growth to sales momentum across all divisions, high-margin repeat business, and operational synergies. Additionally, REACT has secured over £1.3m in annual contracts, including a notable emergency decontamination service for high-profile brands.

