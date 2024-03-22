RDARS Inc. Announces Executive Resignations

RDARS, Inc. (TSE:RDRS) has released an update.

RDARS Inc., a Toronto-based company, has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Bennett Kurtz, and directors Anthony Heller and Binyomin Posen. The company expressed gratitude for their service and wished them well in future endeavors. As the firm navigates these changes, it cautions readers about forward-looking statements regarding future events or performances.

For further insights into TSE:RDRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.