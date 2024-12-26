RBR Group Sees Increased Stake from ENNV Pty Ltd

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Ltd has experienced a notable increase in the voting power of its substantial shareholder, ENNV Pty Ltd, whose stake rose from 5.38% to 7.72%. This change reflects a significant acquisition of additional shares, highlighting potential shifts in shareholder dynamics that could influence the company’s future strategies and operations.

