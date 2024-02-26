RayzeBio, Inc. Completes Merger and Delists from Nasdaq

RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) has shared an announcement.

In a significant move in the financial markets, a parent company successfully acquired a majority stake in a publicly traded company, with 86% of the outstanding shares tendered at $62.50 per share in a cash offer. The tender offer fulfilled all conditions and was finalized, resulting in the merger of the two companies, with the target becoming a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction also led to the delisting of the acquired company’s shares from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

For a thorough assessment of RYZB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.