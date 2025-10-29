Raytech Holding Limited Announces 16-for-1 Share Consolidation to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Raytech Holding Limited ( (RAY) ) is now available.

On October 17, 2025, Raytech Holding Limited’s board approved a 16-for-1 share consolidation to be effective on November 7, 2025. This move aims to help the company comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The share consolidation will not alter shareholders’ percentage ownership, except for minor adjustments due to fractional shares, which will be rounded up.

Raytech Holding Limited demonstrates strong financial performance with notable revenue growth and operational efficiency, which significantly boosts its overall score. However, the technical analysis suggests possible near-term weakness, with indicators pointing to limited momentum. Additionally, the lack of valuation metrics like P/E ratio or dividend yield adds uncertainty to the stock’s valuation. The absence of earnings call insights and notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, specializes in the design, sourcing, and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances. The company offers a diverse range of products, including hair styling tools, trimmers, eyelash curlers, and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,698,665

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

