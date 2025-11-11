RareX Limited to Quote 1 Million New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has issued an update.

RareX Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities to be quoted on the ASX under the code REE. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial position and support its ongoing projects, potentially impacting its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about RareX Limited

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements, which are critical for various high-tech and green technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 8,361,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.46M

