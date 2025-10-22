RareX Limited Issues 15 Million Unquoted Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) is now available.

RareX Limited announced the issuance of 15 million unquoted securities in the form of options exercisable at $0.033, expiring on October 22, 2028. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and supporting its strategic initiatives in the rare earth sector.

More about RareX Limited

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company aims to supply critical materials essential for various high-tech and green technologies, positioning itself as a key player in the rare earth market.

Average Trading Volume: 6,872,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$39.41M

See more data about REE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue