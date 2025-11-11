RareX Limited Issues 1 Million Shares to Advance Rare Earth Projects

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has issued an announcement.

RareX Limited has issued 1,000,000 ordinary shares without disclosure to investors, as per the Corporations Act requirements. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to develop and optimize its portfolio of carbonatite-related projects, potentially impacting its market positioning by advancing its significant Cummins Range Project and other exploration endeavors.

RareX Limited is a critical minerals company specializing in rare earths, gallium, niobium, and scandium found in hard rock carbonatites. The company focuses on exploration projects such as the Mt Mansbridge xenotime heavy rare earths project, the Khaleesi Project, and the Cummins Range Project, which is Australia’s largest undeveloped rare earths project. RareX also holds investments in other mineral exploration companies.

Average Trading Volume: 8,361,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.46M

