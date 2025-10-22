RareX Limited Holdings Report Reveals Strong Institutional Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has shared an announcement.
RareX Limited has released a holdings report for its security class REEOWC25, which are options priced at $0.035 and expiring in 2028. The report shows that the majority of the issued share capital, 99.15%, is held by 121 holders with more than 100,000 units each. The top holders include notable financial institutions such as HSBC Custody Nominees and Norfolk Capital Management, indicating a strong institutional interest in the company’s options.
More about RareX Limited
Average Trading Volume: 6,872,469
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$39.41M
See more data about REE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
- RTO Doesn’t Always Mean RTO: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up as Salespeople Find Exemption
- This Was Not the First Bid: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:WBD) Gains as it Rejected Three Bids from Paramount So Far
- ‘Paramount Can Walk Away with Warner Bros.’ Say TD Cowen and Benchmark Analysts