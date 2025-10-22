RareX Limited Holdings Report Reveals Strong Institutional Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has shared an announcement.

RareX Limited has released a holdings report for its security class REEOWC25, which are options priced at $0.035 and expiring in 2028. The report shows that the majority of the issued share capital, 99.15%, is held by 121 holders with more than 100,000 units each. The top holders include notable financial institutions such as HSBC Custody Nominees and Norfolk Capital Management, indicating a strong institutional interest in the company’s options.

More about RareX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,872,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$39.41M

See more data about REE stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

