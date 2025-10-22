RareX Limited Expands Share Issuance to Bolster Project Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has issued an announcement.
RareX Limited has issued 4,090,909 ordinary shares, as announced in compliance with the Corporations Act. This strategic move is part of RareX’s ongoing efforts to enhance its portfolio of carbonatite-related projects, including the newly acquired Piper Project, and to maintain its position in the critical minerals industry.
More about RareX Limited
RareX Limited is a critical minerals company specializing in rare earths, gallium, niobium, and scandium, primarily sourced from hard rock carbonatites. The company focuses on exploration projects such as the Mt Mansbridge xenotime heavy rare earths project, the Khaleesi Project, and the Cummins Range Project, which is noted as Australia’s largest undeveloped rare earths project. RareX also holds investments in other mineral exploration companies.
Average Trading Volume: 6,872,469
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$39.41M
