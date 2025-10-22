RareX Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RareX Limited ( (AU:REE) ) has issued an update.

RareX Limited has announced the quotation of 3,409,091 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code REE, effective October 22, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the visibility and accessibility of its shares.

More about RareX Limited

RareX Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is engaged in the extraction and processing of these critical minerals, which are essential for various high-tech applications and sustainable technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 6,872,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$39.41M

