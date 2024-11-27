Rare Foods Australia Appoints New Director to Board

Rare Foods Australia Limited (AU:RFA) has released an update.

Rare Foods Australia Limited has announced the appointment of Dimitri Bacopanos as a director, effective November 27, 2024. This strategic addition to the board could potentially influence the company’s future direction and decision-making. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Rare Foods Australia’s stock performance.

