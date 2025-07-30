Raptis Group Secures Funding Facilitation Agreement for Sterling Development

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Raptis Group Ltd. ( (AU:RPG) ) just unveiled an update.

Raptis Group Limited has entered into a Facilitation Agreement with Patmos Development Holdings to assist in securing debt and equity funding for the Sterling Residences Broadbeach development. The agreement will see Raptis earning a commission-based fee upon successful funding arrangements, with income recognition expected to start in the financial year ending June 2026. The agreement, involving a related party, will be ratified at a shareholder meeting.

More about Raptis Group Ltd.

Raptis Group Limited is involved in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property development and investment. The company operates in Australia and is engaged in sourcing funding for real estate projects.

Average Trading Volume: 316,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$84.16M

Find detailed analytics on RPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue