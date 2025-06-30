Raptis Group Ltd. Appoints New Director with Significant Share Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Raptis Group Ltd. ( (AU:RPG) ) has provided an update.

Raptis Group Limited has announced the appointment of Russell Garnet as a director, effective July 1, 2025. The announcement details Garnet’s interests in securities, including a beneficial interest in 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares held by Garnett Family Investments Pty Ltd as trustee for the Garnett Investments Trust. Additionally, Garnet’s involvement in a long-term incentive plan is noted, with potential vesting of 20,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares contingent on meeting certain conditions over a five-year term.

More about Raptis Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 449,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.24M

