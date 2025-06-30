Raptis Group Ltd. Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Raptis Group Ltd. ( (AU:RPG) ) just unveiled an update.

Raptis Group Ltd. has announced the cessation of Helen Raptis as a director, effective July 1, 2025. This change in the board of directors could influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, given Helen Raptis’s significant holdings in the company, including 5,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a joint holding of 110,000,000 shares through Hanslow Holdings Pty Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 449,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.24M

