Raptis Group Announces New CEO Amid Strategic Shift

Raptis Group Ltd. ( (AU:RPG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Raptis Group Limited has announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Mr. Russell Garnett as the new CEO and Managing Director, effective July 1, 2025. Mr. Garnett’s appointment is part of a strategic shift aimed at driving sustainable value creation for shareholders, with a performance-driven remuneration framework aligned with shareholder outcomes. The outgoing CEO, James Raptis, will remain as Chairman of the Board to support the transition, highlighting his significant contributions to the company’s strategic direction.

More about Raptis Group Ltd.

Raptis Group Limited operates in the property industry, focusing on property development and corporate leadership. The company is known for its commitment to growth and innovation, aiming to create sustainable value for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 449,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.24M

