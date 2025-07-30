Ranger Energy Services Implements New Executive Severance Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ranger Energy Services ( (RNGR) ).

On July 24, 2025, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. implemented a new Executive Severance Plan to replace existing employment agreements, covering all executive officers. This plan provides severance benefits for terminations without cause or for good reason, with different benefits depending on whether the termination is related to a change in control, potentially impacting the company’s executive retention and stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNGR) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ranger Energy Services stock, see the RNGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RNGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNGR is a Outperform.

Ranger Energy Services shows strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, particularly with innovative product launches and strategic growth initiatives. Technical signals suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions. The valuation remains balanced, supporting a stable outlook.

More about Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing well services and other related energy solutions. The company is known for its comprehensive range of services aimed at optimizing oil and gas production.

Average Trading Volume: 212,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $291.6M

