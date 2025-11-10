Ranger Energy Acquires American Well Services for Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ranger Energy Services ( (RNGR) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Ranger Energy Services announced the acquisition of American Well Services (AWS), a well services provider focused on the Permian Basin, from Argonaut Private Equity. This strategic acquisition positions Ranger as the largest well-servicing provider in the Lower 48 states, expanding its rig count by approximately 25%. The transaction, valued at approximately $90.5 million, is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow, with identified synergies of $4 million. The acquisition supports Ranger’s strategic roadmap by enhancing its market leadership, expanding service lines, and leveraging new technology, while maintaining financial flexibility and prioritizing shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNGR) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ranger Energy Services stock, see the RNGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RNGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNGR is a Outperform.

Ranger Energy Services demonstrates a solid financial position with strong cash flows and a low-leverage balance sheet. The recent earnings call highlighted robust performance and strategic innovation, particularly with the ECHO rig launch. While technical indicators suggest some caution, the overall valuation remains reasonable, making the stock a stable investment in its industry.

To see Spark’s full report on RNGR stock, click here.

More about Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) is a premier provider of high-specification workover rigs and completion solutions to the U.S. onshore oil and gas industry. The company is committed to delivering technology-enabled solutions that maximize customer productivity, minimize environmental impact, and create best-in-class returns for investors.

Average Trading Volume: 155,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $300.3M

For detailed information about RNGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue