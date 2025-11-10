Ranger Energy Acquires American Well Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ranger Energy Services ( (RNGR) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, Ranger Energy Services announced its third-quarter results and the acquisition of American Well Services, a leading provider in the Permian Basin. Despite facing a challenging market environment, Ranger reported a decrease in revenue and net income compared to the previous year, but highlighted strategic moves such as share repurchases and the introduction of its ECHO electric hybrid rig. The acquisition is expected to enhance Ranger’s capabilities and market position, making it the largest well services provider in the Lower 48, while the company continues to focus on production-focused business models and innovation to attract blue-chip customers.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNGR) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ranger Energy Services stock, see the RNGR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNGR is a Outperform.

Ranger Energy Services demonstrates a solid financial position with strong cash flows and a low-leverage balance sheet. The recent earnings call highlighted robust performance and strategic innovation, particularly with the ECHO rig launch. While technical indicators suggest some caution, the overall valuation remains reasonable, making the stock a stable investment in its industry.

More about Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on well services. The company provides high-specification rigs and other services, primarily targeting the U.S. land basin market, particularly the Permian Basin.

Average Trading Volume: 155,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $300.3M

