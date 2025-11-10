Range International Limited Announces Cleansing Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Range International Limited ( (AU:RAN) ) is now available.

Range International Limited has issued a prospectus for a Cleansing Offer to raise up to $20 through the sale of 10,000 shares at $0.002 each. This offer, primarily aimed at fulfilling section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act, is considered highly speculative. The prospectus emphasizes the importance of consulting professional advisors before investing and notes that the securities are continuously quoted, with the company subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations. The prospectus also highlights the potential risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, and outlines restrictions for overseas shareholders.

More about Range International Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.24M

For detailed information about RAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue