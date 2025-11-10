Rane Holdings Subsidiary Resolves Tax Dispute with Reduced Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Rane Holdings Limited ( (IN:RANEHOLDIN) ).

Rane Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, Rane Steering Systems Private Limited, received an order from the Assistant Commissioner (ST) in Chennai regarding a tax demand of Rs.1.09 lakhs. This demand, significantly reduced from an earlier notice of Rs.20.21 crores, pertains to discrepancies in Input Tax Credit claims. The company has decided to comply with the order and pay the demand, considering the amount negligible, and does not plan to pursue the matter further.

More about Rane Holdings Limited

Rane Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing steering and suspension systems through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rane Steering Systems Private Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 22.3B INR

