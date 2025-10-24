Rand Mining Releases EKJV Quarterly Exploration Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Rand Mining Limited ( (AU:RND) ).

Rand Mining Limited has released its quarterly exploration report for the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV) for the September 2025 quarter. The EKJV, a collaborative effort with Tribune Resources Ltd and Evolution Mining Limited, continues to focus on gold exploration near Kalgoorlie. This report, approved by Managing Director Anton Billis, highlights ongoing exploration activities and their potential impact on the company’s strategic positioning in the gold mining sector.

More about Rand Mining Limited

Rand Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV) alongside Tribune Resources Ltd and Evolution Mining Limited, with a market focus on gold mining in the Kalgoorlie region.

