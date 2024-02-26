Ranchero Gold Advances Property Deals

Ranchero Gold Corp (TSE:RNCH) has released an update.

Ranchero Gold Corp. has announced shareholder approval for the sale of its Santa Daniela property, with an overwhelming 99.99% of votes in favor, pending final TSX Venture Exchange consent. In a separate development, the company has also received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its acquisition of the Pinchi Lake property, with final steps underway. These strategic moves reflect Ranchero’s focus on the exploration and development of its Pinchi Lake Nickel Project in central British Columbia.

For further insights into TSE:RNCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.