Rana Gruber ASA Secures Iron Ore Swap Contracts for 2026

Rana Gruber AS ( (DE:7XH) ) has shared an announcement.

Rana Gruber ASA has entered into swap contracts for iron ore shipments, agreeing to sell 45,000 metric tons per month in the second quarter of 2026 at an average price of $101.25 per metric ton. These contracts, which relate to physical shipments in the first quarter of 2026, indicate the company’s strategic positioning to manage price risks and stabilize revenue streams in the volatile iron ore market.

Rana Gruber is a Norwegian iron ore producer established in 1964, with operations based on more than 200 years of mining experience. The company’s products are based on natural mineral resources, which are processed and exported to customers worldwide. Key customers include steel producers and participants in the chemical industry. The company has about 370 employees and a production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons of iron ore concentrates.

