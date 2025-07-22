Ramelius Resources to Acquire Spartan Resources in Approved Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ) has provided an announcement.

Ramelius Resources Limited is set to acquire all issued shares of Spartan Resources Limited through a scheme of arrangement, offering $0.25 cash and 0.6957 new Ramelius shares per Spartan share. The Supreme Court of Western Australia has approved the scheme, and Spartan shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX. Eligible Spartan shareholders will receive their consideration by July 31, 2025, while ineligible shareholders will receive cash proceeds from the sale of their entitled shares.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 9,478,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.91B

