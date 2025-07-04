Ramelius Resources Issues New Securities Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ramelius Resources Limited ( (AU:RMS) ).

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 124,650 ordinary fully paid securities, which are to be quoted on the ASX as of July 4, 2025. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not subject to transfer restrictions, indicating a strategic move to incentivize and retain talent within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RMS) stock is a Buy with a A$3.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramelius Resources Limited stock, see the AU:RMS Stock Forecast page.

More about Ramelius Resources Limited

Ramelius Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code RMS.

Average Trading Volume: 9,525,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.86B

For a thorough assessment of RMS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue