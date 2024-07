Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of new securities, specifically 333,388 ordinary shares, which were issued on July 12, 2024. This move, signifying a potential expansion in the company’s investor base, could be of interest to stock market enthusiasts looking out for new investment opportunities.

For further insights into AU:RMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.