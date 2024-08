Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.

Ramelius Resources Limited has announced a forthcoming dividend distribution of AUD 0.05 per ordinary share, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of September 13, 2024, and a payment date set for October 17, 2024. This new financial incentive stands to benefit shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

