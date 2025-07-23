Ramaco Resources Secures $6.1M Grant for Pilot Plant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) has shared an update.

Ramaco Resources has secured a $6.1 million grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority to support its Brook Mine pilot plant for critical mineral extraction, with the project officially commencing in June 2025. Despite a softening in global metallurgical coal markets due to economic constraints and increased Chinese steel exports, Ramaco continues to fulfill its performance obligations and is negotiating amendments to its credit agreement to facilitate a public offering of senior notes.

The most recent analyst rating on (METC) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramaco Resources stock, see the METC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on METC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, METC is a Neutral.

Ramaco Resources’ overall stock score is driven by a combination of financial stability and strategic initiatives. While operational achievements and corporate events bolster future potential, current profitability challenges and overbought technical indicators temper the overall outlook.

More about Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources operates in the energy sector, focusing on the extraction and processing of critical minerals and metallurgical coal. The company is involved in developing innovative initiatives such as the Brook Mine pilot plant in Wyoming, aimed at rare earth and critical mineral recovery.

Average Trading Volume: 1,793,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.11B

