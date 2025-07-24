Ramaco Resources Announces Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) has shared an update.

On July 23, 2025, Ramaco Resources announced a public offering of 8.250% Senior Notes due 2030, priced at $25.00 per note, to raise approximately $55 million after expenses. The proceeds will be used to redeem the company’s outstanding 9.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and for general corporate purposes, including funding rare earth development and future investments. The offering, expected to close on July 31, 2025, is part of a broader strategy to manage debt and support growth initiatives. Additionally, the company entered into a Third Amendment Agreement to facilitate the offering, allowing for increased indebtedness and adjusting permitted unsecured debt levels.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, and a developing producer of coal, rare earth, and critical minerals in Wyoming. The company has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and is in the initial stages of production at a coal mine and rare earth development mine near Sheridan, Wyoming.

